WWE News: Edge on His Transition Back to WWE, Daniel Bryan in Total Bellas Bonus Scene, Playlist Features Superstars Who Brought Animals the Ring

April 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE 24: Edge

– WWE released a new bonus clip for the WWE 24 special on Edge, where Edge reflects on transitioning back to WWE with the Edge and Christian sketch show and more. You can check out that clip below.

– E! Entertainment released a bonus clip for Total Bellas with Daniel Bryan having a face time with Birdie and Brie Bellas. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Playlist video today showcasing Superstars who brought pets and wild animals to the ring. You can check out that video playlist below.

