wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge on His Transition Back to WWE, Daniel Bryan in Total Bellas Bonus Scene, Playlist Features Superstars Who Brought Animals the Ring
April 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new bonus clip for the WWE 24 special on Edge, where Edge reflects on transitioning back to WWE with the Edge and Christian sketch show and more. You can check out that clip below.
– E! Entertainment released a bonus clip for Total Bellas with Daniel Bryan having a face time with Birdie and Brie Bellas. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released a new Playlist video today showcasing Superstars who brought pets and wild animals to the ring. You can check out that video playlist below.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says Brock Lesnar Asked Him Why He Was Involved With 3MB During His First WWE Run
- Bret Hart Says Roddy Piper Asked For Wrestlemania 8 Match To Pull Him To The Next Level
- TJP On Why He Got Released From WWE, Shoots Down Rumor His Tattoos Caused Release, Talks Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All