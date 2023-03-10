WWE News: Edge On After The Bell, Kane vs. Undertaker Legends Sneak Peeks, & More

– You can listen to Edge’s appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss his own wrestling history and experiences below, described as:

The Rated-R Superstar returns to After The Bell to discuss his history with The Judgment Day, working alongside his wife Beth Phoenix and what he’s learned since his return to WWE two years ago.

– WWE featured a segment from WrestleMania XIV as part of their Biography: Legends sneak peeks that you can find below, detailed as:

Kane recalls being awestruck by The Undertaker before their WrestleMania XIV match. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Kane Sunday at 8/7C on A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE also posted another clip from the same sneak peek series for Biography: Legends, described as:

A bewildered Undertaker is in shock when he sees Kane with Paul Bearer at Bad Blood: In Your House. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Kane Sunday at 8/7C on A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE featured an Evolution-centric video on their official YouTube that you can find below, detailed as:

The chemistry is palpable between the members of Evolution. Watch A&E WWE Rivals featuring Triple H vs. Batista Sunday at 10/9C on A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday.

– A video compiliation of The Usos tag triumphs was also featured by WWE, described as:

As The Usos reach 600 days as Tag Team Champions, look back at the teams they’ve defeated during their reign, including RK-Bro, The Street Profits and more WWE Superstars.

– Celtic Warrior Workouts posted a new episode with Finn Bálor, summarized as: