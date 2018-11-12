WWE News: Edge & Christian’s Podcast Returning This Week, Ronda Rousey Attacks Baron Corbin on Raw

– Edge and Christian are getting back into the podcasting game starting this week. Edge announced on Twitter that the duo’s Pod of Awesomeness is returning with guests Shawn Michaels and guitarist Nita Strauss. The podcast has been on hiatus for about two months.

This Friday, the monster that will not die is back. That’s right hosers! This Friday @EandCPod is back baby!!! We’re blowing the gates off with our special guests @ShawnMichaels & @hurricanenita listen to it everywhere you listen to pods courtesy of our new partners @WestwoodOne pic.twitter.com/uaubPqXqxk — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 13, 2018

– WWE posted the following GIF of Ronda Rousey attacking Baron Corbin after he put his hand on her in the Raw opening segment. Rousey came out to confront Stephanie McMahon while she was addressing Braun Strowman. When Corbin came to the ring, he put his hand on her shoulder which resulted in a judo throw from the Raw Women’s Champion: