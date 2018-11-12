Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge & Christian’s Podcast Returning This Week, Ronda Rousey Attacks Baron Corbin on Raw

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge and Christian

– Edge and Christian are getting back into the podcasting game starting this week. Edge announced on Twitter that the duo’s Pod of Awesomeness is returning with guests Shawn Michaels and guitarist Nita Strauss. The podcast has been on hiatus for about two months.

– WWE posted the following GIF of Ronda Rousey attacking Baron Corbin after he put his hand on her in the Raw opening segment. Rousey came out to confront Stephanie McMahon while she was addressing Braun Strowman. When Corbin came to the ring, he put his hand on her shoulder which resulted in a judo throw from the Raw Women’s Champion:

