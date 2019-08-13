wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Comments on Spearing Elias, Pre-Sale For October 25th Smackdown

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge SummerSlam

– Edge took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his spear to Elias at Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV. The WWE Hall of Famer posted:

Wrestling Inc reports that the pre-sale for the October 25th episode of Smackdown in Kansas City, Missouri starts Wednesday at 10 AM. Tickets for the show, which will be pre-empted by game three of the World Series, go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM.

The pre-sale code is FRIDAY.

