WWE News: Edge Comments on Spearing Elias, Pre-Sale For October 25th Smackdown

– Edge took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his spear to Elias at Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV. The WWE Hall of Famer posted:

.⁦@IAmEliasWWE⁩ Guitar. Spear. Lots of hair. Lots of bracelets. Sweet Jordan 1’s. Good times(at least for me). Toronto. Home. Thank you. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xMqCivTRh5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 13, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that the pre-sale for the October 25th episode of Smackdown in Kansas City, Missouri starts Wednesday at 10 AM. Tickets for the show, which will be pre-empted by game three of the World Series, go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM.

The pre-sale code is FRIDAY.