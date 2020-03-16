wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Has Arrived In Orlando, New Broken Skull Sessions With Bret Hart Tonight, The Bump Still Set To Air This Week

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge

PWInsider reports that Edge is currently in Orlando for tonight’s episode of RAW, where he will continue his feud with Randy Orton.

– The website also reports that as of now, WWE’s Youtube series The Bump is expected to air this week as normal.

– After tonight’s RAW on the WWE Network, there will be a new episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Bret Hart as the special guest.

