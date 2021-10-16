WWE News: Edge Mentions Becky Lynch During SmackDown Promo, Lynch Responds, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– Edge and Seth Rollins’ feud is heating up. On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Edge cut a promo and threatened to retaliate against Seth Rollins for invading his home recently by going to Rollins’ home and confronting SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch. Lynch later tweeted a response to the promo.

Edge said during his promo, “Our families continue to be affected by this. Now, I could go to your house. I could have a chance encounter with Becks. I mean, heaven knows we have some history, but I’m not going to do that. You see, I am going to channel it. I am going to change the look in your eyes from this point forward. I am going to leave you a husk of the man that everyone sees now!”

Becky Lynch responded to Edge mentioning her during his promo by posting a photo of the segment of the two from the 1000th edition of SmackDown in 2018. You can see her tweet and a video of the segment below.

"Now I COULD go to your house … I could have a chance encounter with @BeckyLynchWWE."@EdgeRatedR#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DkdybJeSIc — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2021

