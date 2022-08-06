wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Now Advertised for All Raws Before Clash at the Castle, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
August 6, 2022
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to appear on Raw in Cleveland, Ohio next week. WWE is now advertising Edge for every edition of Raw leading into Clash at the Castle (h/t PWInsider). Edge is currently not advertised for the Premium Live Event scheduled for September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown & NXT Level Up: