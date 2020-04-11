WWE News: Preview for Edge on WWE Backstage, FS1 Airing Content on April 21, Ruthless Aggression Preview for FS1

– As noted, Edge will be appearing on WWE Backstage next Tuesday at 11:00 pm EST on FS1. The show will also feature CM Punk. You can check out that preview clip below.

– Per PWInsider, FS1 will feature some Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch content on April 21. Here’s the lineup:

8:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey

9:00 pm EST – Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Matches

10:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man

– As previously reported, FOX Sports 1 is airing the Ruthless Aggression series on on Tuesday. You can check out a new preview FS1 released for the programming block below: