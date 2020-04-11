wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for Edge on WWE Backstage, FS1 Airing Content on April 21, Ruthless Aggression Preview for FS1
– As noted, Edge will be appearing on WWE Backstage next Tuesday at 11:00 pm EST on FS1. The show will also feature CM Punk. You can check out that preview clip below.
This Tuesday on @FS1 don't miss an all-new #WWEBackstage with the return of @CMPunk and special guest @WWE Hall of Famer: @EdgeRatedR! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Jyfy1IUDjT
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020
– Per PWInsider, FS1 will feature some Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch content on April 21. Here’s the lineup:
8:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
9:00 pm EST – Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Matches
10:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man
– As previously reported, FOX Sports 1 is airing the Ruthless Aggression series on on Tuesday. You can check out a new preview FS1 released for the programming block below:
3 hours of #RuthlessAggression are coming to @FS1 this Tuesday before an all-new episode of #WWEBackstage featuring the return of @CMPunk & special guest, @EdgeRatedR. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lCKBCZZSb9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020
