WWE News: Edge Reflects On Anniversary of Summerslam Return, Titus O’Neil To Accept Award Today, Classic Summerslam Events Available For Free

– In a post on Twitter, Edge commented on the anniversary of his spear on Elias at Summerslam last year, which marked his first spear since his retirement due to neck issues. It eventually led to him making a full in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

He wrote: “One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do.”

One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020

– Titus O’Neil will accept the Sentinel Award at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards today for his charity work. The event begins at 2 PM ET. WWE is up for several different awards for the WWE Network, along with digital and social marketing. You can sign up to watch here.

– It was announced on today’s episode of The Bump that fifteen classic Summerslam events are available on the free version of the WWE Network.