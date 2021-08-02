WWE News: Edge & Rey Mysterio Prepare Dominik For First Live Audience Match, This Week’s Feel the Power Online

– Dominik Mysterio has had his first match in front of a live audience now that crowds are back, and a new video shows Edge and Rey Mysterio preparing him for it. You can see the video below as posted by WWE, described as follows:

“Follow Dominik Mysterio behind the scenes as he prepared to make his debut in front of a live WWE Universe teaming alongside his father, Rey, and “Uncle” Edge on SmackDown.”

– This week’s episode of The New Day Feel the Power podcast is online. You can listen to the podcast below; the synopsis reads: