WWE News: Edge & Rey Mysterio Prepare Dominik For First Live Audience Match, This Week’s Feel the Power Online
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Dominik Mysterio has had his first match in front of a live audience now that crowds are back, and a new video shows Edge and Rey Mysterio preparing him for it. You can see the video below as posted by WWE, described as follows:
“Follow Dominik Mysterio behind the scenes as he prepared to make his debut in front of a live WWE Universe teaming alongside his father, Rey, and “Uncle” Edge on SmackDown.”
– This week’s episode of The New Day Feel the Power podcast is online. You can listen to the podcast below; the synopsis reads:
“Kofi remembered how to travel and made his flight this week, so he’s here to reflect on E’s big Money in the Bank moment and back down on earlier admissions of guilt in bathroom-related crimes.”
