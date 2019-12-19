wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Set for Heist Thriller Money Plane, Alexa Bliss Lists Her Top 5 Women’s Wrestlers, NXT Highlights
– Deadline reports that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is signed to appear in a new movie called Money Plane. The project is a heist thriller that also stars Kelsey Grammar, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards. Edge reportedly signed a new contract with WWE a while back.
– Here’s a clip from this week’s WWE Backstage, where Alexa Bliss lists her Top 5 women’s wrestlers. You can check out her list below.
– WWE released additional highlight videos for last night’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. You can check those out below.
