WWE News: Edge Shares Photo From Appearance on Vikings Season 6, Top 10 Surprise Returns of 2020, Flair Hypes Cold As Balls Appearance
– Last year, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Edge would be returning for the sixth and final season of History’s Vikings as Kjetill Flatnose. The second part of the final season is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Edge tweeted the following on his appearance this season.
Edge wrote, “The final season of @HistoryVikings is streaming now on @PrimeVideo What happens to this chipper fella named Kjetill? Who sails to Valhalla? I lost 37lbs for this seasons’ story arc(you’ll see why). It was…challenging, but I’m so happy with the final product. Hope you enjoy.”
– Ric Flair hyped up his appearance on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart. You can read our coverage on his appearance HERE.
The final season of @HistoryVikings is streaming now on @PrimeVideo What happens to this chipper fella named Kjetill? Who sails to Valhalla? I lost 37lbs for this seasons’ story arc(you’ll see why). It was…challenging, but I’m so happy with the final product. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/bEeZ4FANzV
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 30, 2020
– WWE Top 10 is out for today showcasing the Top 10 Most Surprising Returns of 2020, which you can see below:
