WWE News: Edge Touts Maple Leafs Collaboration Shirt, Top 10 NXT Heatwave Moments
August 17, 2022
– WWE Hall of Famer Edge touted a Mample Leafs co-branded t-shirt that will be available at the ScotiaBank Arena on August 22 for Monday Night Raw. You can check out that shirt below:
There’s moments that young, mulleted, fresh faced Adam wouldn’t believe. Thankfully there’s also still moments that older, pseudo mulleted, we’ll go with ruggedly handsome Adam still can’t believe. Like this @MapleLeafs x Edge co branded, one night only t shirt. pic.twitter.com/gvx1ouJRyP
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 16, 2022
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Heatwave Moments for last night’s show:
– The full episode of today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, and Aliyah:
