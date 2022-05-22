wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Tweets Photo of Finn Balor, Top 10 Most Devastating Breakups

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Edge has posted yet another photo on his Twitter account. Yesterday, it was Liv Morgan. Today, it’s his enemy, WWE Superstar Finn Balor, who has recently been adversarial against The Judgment Day. Is Edge teasing Finn Balor as a potential new member of his faction, or is he looking at him as his next target? It remains to be seen.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Most Devastating Breakups:

