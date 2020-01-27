wrestling / News
WWE News: Attempt To Have Victoria & Melina In Royal Rumble, Edge Tweets Photo, Matt Hardy Not Backstage
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Edge sent out the following photo, tagging WWE in the tweet.
@WWE pic.twitter.com/o4TYp9vf4h
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020
– Kevin Dunn was listed as the director of the Royal Rumble event.
– PWInsider reported Matt Hardy was not backstage at WWE Royal Rumble.
– PWInsider also reports that there were reportedly attempts to bring back Melina and Victoria for the Royal Rumble. Melina worked the NWA Powerrr tapings in Atlanta.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Remembers His Snake Accidentally Biting Andre the Giant
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status
- Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble