WWE News: Attempt To Have Victoria & Melina In Royal Rumble, Edge Tweets Photo, Matt Hardy Not Backstage

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Edge sent out the following photo, tagging WWE in the tweet.

– Kevin Dunn was listed as the director of the Royal Rumble event.

PWInsider reported Matt Hardy was not backstage at WWE Royal Rumble.

PWInsider also reports that there were reportedly attempts to bring back Melina and Victoria for the Royal Rumble. Melina worked the NWA Powerrr tapings in Atlanta.

