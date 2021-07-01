wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Returns, Natalya Plays the Indian Greetings Challenge, More Battle of the Brands With Tyler Breeze
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Returns, which you can view below:
– Natalya took part in the Indian Greetings Challenge with WWE Now India:
– UpUpDownDown released a new Battle of the Brands video today with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, which you can see below:
