WWE News: Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Returns, Natalya Plays the Indian Greetings Challenge, More Battle of the Brands With Tyler Breeze

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Returns, which you can view below:

– Natalya took part in the Indian Greetings Challenge with WWE Now India:

– UpUpDownDown released a new Battle of the Brands video today with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, which you can see below:

