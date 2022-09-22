wrestling / News

WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show

September 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:

– UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack of the Show this week, taking part in pickleball tournament. Kofi Kingston and Big E also appeared during the show. You can check out the video below:

