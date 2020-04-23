WWE News: El Hijo del Fantasma Uses Different Mask Than In Vignette, Highlights From NXT, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas

– El Hijo del Fantasma made his NXT debut last night, defeating Jack Gallagher and avoiding being abducted by a group of masked luchadores. He had on a different mask than was shown in the vignette previewing his arrival. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE changed plans for his look and allowed him to use a mask closer to what he used before signing with them.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Total Bellas: “Nicole feuds with JJ after he accuses her of favoring Birdie over her other nieces; a recent robbery puts Brie on high alert; Kathy creates trouble in the desert when she plans a family photo that doesn’t include Artem.“