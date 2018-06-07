wrestling / News
WWE News: El Ligero Explains His Inspirations in Wrestling Ahead of The WWE UK Tournament, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno Set For Next Week’s NXT TV
– Here is El Ligero, discussing why he started to wear a mask when he wrestles, and who his inspirations are…
.@Ligero1 explains why his mask sets him apart from other @WWE U.K. Championship Tournament competitors! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/B14AB0fMZd
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018
– EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno was announced on last night’s NXT TV for next week’s show…
In the words of @therealec3, will we soon see "@KassiusOhno V. EC3" in lights?! 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hYNU2aci1U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2018
Next week I cordially invite you to the ‘Thriving Utopia’ that is #nx3.#WWENXT https://t.co/3FVg67pRTu
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 7, 2018
NEXT WEEK: @KassiusOhno takes on the Top 1% of #WWENXT when he faces @therealec3, only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QUkRkgMAmz
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Howard Finkel 68)
* Mick Foley (53)
* Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (26)
* “Superstar” Billy Graham turns (75)