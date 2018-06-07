WWE News: El Ligero Explains His Inspirations in Wrestling Ahead of The WWE UK Tournament, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno Set For Next Week’s NXT TV

– Here is El Ligero, discussing why he started to wear a mask when he wrestles, and who his inspirations are…

– EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno was announced on last night’s NXT TV for next week’s show…

Next week I cordially invite you to the ‘Thriving Utopia’ that is #nx3.#WWENXT https://t.co/3FVg67pRTu — ecIII (@therealec3) June 7, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Howard Finkel 68)

* Mick Foley (53)

* Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (26)

* “Superstar” Billy Graham turns (75)