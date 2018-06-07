Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: El Ligero Explains His Inspirations in Wrestling Ahead of The WWE UK Tournament, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno Set For Next Week’s NXT TV

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
El Ligero WWE WWE UK

– Here is El Ligero, discussing why he started to wear a mask when he wrestles, and who his inspirations are…

– EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno was announced on last night’s NXT TV for next week’s show…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Howard Finkel 68)
* Mick Foley (53)
* Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (26)
* “Superstar” Billy Graham turns (75)

article topics

Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading