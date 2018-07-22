WWE News: Elias’ Album Hits Spotify, Total Bellas Synopsis, Latest UpUpDownDown

A link for Elias’ Walk With Elias album is now available on Spotify. The songs are not yet available, but the album link is here and features four songs:

* “The Ballad of Every Town I’ve Ever Been To”

* “Elias’ Words”

* “Nothing I Can’t Do”

* “Walk With Me”

– Here is the synopsis for for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:

“Nikki’s Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball to prove that Brie-mom is just as much fun as Brie-mode. Meanwhile, after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE.”

– Credic Alexander and Rusev play UFC 3 in the latest UpUpDownDown video: