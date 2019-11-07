wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Celebrates WWE 2K20 Dubai Launch, Total Divas Bonus Clip
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video of Elias at the WWE 2K20 Dubai launch. You can see the video below, with the WWE star discussing his favorite part of the game:
– Here is a new bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Nia Jax backing out of Ronda’s Rousey’s cabin weekend:
