WWE News: Elias Celebrates WWE 2K20 Dubai Launch, Total Divas Bonus Clip

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new video of Elias at the WWE 2K20 Dubai launch. You can see the video below, with the WWE star discussing his favorite part of the game:

– Here is a new bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Nia Jax backing out of Ronda’s Rousey’s cabin weekend:

