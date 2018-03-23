WWE News: Elias Challenges The Rock to WrestleMania Sing-Off, WWE Now on Greatest Royal Rumble Matches

– Elias has an idea for the Rock if he wants to appear at WrestleMania, challenging the WWE alum to a singing contest. Speaking with Sky Sports, Elias made the callout to The Great One.

“If The Rock wants to Walk With Elias then he’s more than welcome to,” he said. “Keep in mind, The Rock maybe [performed with a guitar] a dozen times on television, but I am doing it on every week, and I’m doing it on the live events where we have hundreds of dates a year. So, if the Rock wants to Walk With Elias, he’s welcome to try.”

– Here is a new WWE Now video, looking at the announced championship matches for the Saudi Arabia-set Greatest Royal Rumble show: