WWE News: Elias Draws Big Crowd at Promotional Appearance, Stomping Grounds Video Features Ali

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Despite not being booked for Stomping Grounds, Elias drew quite a crowd at an appearance on Sunday. The WWE star noted that 2,130 people showed up for his meet and greet with fans at a Walmart in Tacoma, as you can see below:

– WWE posted a “Stomping Grounds Exclusive” video featuring Ali, which you can see below. Ali is not announced for a match on the PPV:

