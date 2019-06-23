wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Draws Big Crowd at Promotional Appearance, Stomping Grounds Video Features Ali
– Despite not being booked for Stomping Grounds, Elias drew quite a crowd at an appearance on Sunday. The WWE star noted that 2,130 people showed up for his meet and greet with fans at a Walmart in Tacoma, as you can see below:
To the 2,130 people who came out to @Walmart to see me, you will not be granted a performance at #WWEStompingGrounds
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) June 23, 2019
– WWE posted a “Stomping Grounds Exclusive” video featuring Ali, which you can see below. Ali is not announced for a match on the PPV:
