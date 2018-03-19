WWE News: Elias Films Content For WWE Network Project, Cornette Comments on Moolah Controversy, Matches For May Raw

– Elias reportedly filmed content for an upcoming WWE Network project over the weekend, per PWInsider.

– The site also notes that Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman vs. Elias are being avdertised locally for the May 7th Raws in Long Island, New York at the Nassau Coliseum.

– Here is video from Jim Cornette’s MLW.com podcast, in which Cornette talks about the accusations of abuse and more against Fabulous Moolah as well as WWE deciding to change the name of the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal: