wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Gambles the 24/7 Title, Synopsis for Season Finale of Miz & Mrs., New Malcom Bivens Video
– WWE Superstar Elias shared a photo on Twitter this week. He wrote that he gambled the 24/7 title at a casino and won. You can check out that tweet from Elias below.
Just bet the championship and won. pic.twitter.com/OOQ7mK6Sbw
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) August 21, 2019
– Next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. marks the show’s season finale. The episode airs on Tuesday, August 26. The Miz and Maryse will be taking a trip to Los Angeles. Here’s a synopsis:
“It Couple In LA: Mike surprises Maryse with a trip down memory lane to Los Angeles, but Maryse has a surprise of her own.”
– Malcom Bivens shared a new video on his Twitter account this week featuring Josiah Williams. You can check out that clip below.
Great convo about USA Network. Also, don’t trust Josiah. pic.twitter.com/7c1alWT9sL
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) August 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home