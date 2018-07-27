Quantcast

 

WWE News: Elias Impersonator Performs at Minor League Game, Tye Dillinger Jokes About Entering Mae Young Classic

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– An Elias impersonator had a performance performed at minor league baseball team the Washington Wild Things’s wrestling night. You can see the impersonator below, performing Elias’ “The Balkled of Every Town I’ve Been To…” from his new EP Walk With Me below, as well as WWE’s response:

– Tye Dillinger posted the following pic to Twitter, joking about a surprise Mae Young Classic entrance:

