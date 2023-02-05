wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Is Ready to Begin His Road to WrestleMania, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Pods Destroyed, Dakotai Kai Plays The Last of Us
– WWE Superstar Elias is ready to start his road to WrestleMania. he faces Montez Ford in a qualifying match for the US Title Elimination Chamber Match at this month’s event.
Ahead of the match, Elias tweeted, “Tomorrow night my Road to #WrestleMania begins! It’s been a hard walk, but everything will turn around for me!! Elias v Montez for a chance at the US Championship at Elimination Chamber takes place on #MondayNightRaw @wwe #WalkWithElias” You can check out his tweet below:
Tomorrow night my Road to #WrestleMania begins! It’s been a hard walk.. but everything will turn around for me!! Elias v Montez for a chance at the US Championship at Elimination Chamber takes place on #MondayNightRaw @wwe #WalkWithElias pic.twitter.com/U80psaRRd9
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) February 5, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Elimination Chamber Destroyed Pods:
– Dakota Kai played The Last of Us on UpUpDownDown:
