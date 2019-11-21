wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Promises That Change Is Going To Come, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
November 21, 2019 | Posted by
– In a video posted to Twitter, Elias played the song ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ on the piano and sang along, hinting at his return to the ring. Elias has been out of action for months due to an ankle injury he suffered in September. He made an appearance on WWE TV in October, but hasn’t shown up since then. It was originally reported that he would be back in late October or early November.
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) November 21, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include The Bella Twins (36), Jerry Flynn (60), Afa the Wild Samoan (77) and Shane Douglas (55).
