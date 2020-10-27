wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Thanks Fans for Helping His Album Top the Apple Music Charts, Bobby Fish Celebrates 44th Birthday
– As noted earlier today, Elias’ new album, Universal Truth topped the albums chart on Apple Music. Elias later thanked his fans via Twitter, which you can see below.
The Drifter commented, “Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We made history last night in under 24 hours hitting the #1 spot in our category on @applemusic & @itunes. This speaks to the power of Elias, and the power of the Universal Truth that everybody knows deep in their hearts.”
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* NXT Superstar Bobby Fish turns 44 years old.
* Former WWE manager and referee Harvey Wippleman turns 55 years old today.
