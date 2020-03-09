WWE News: Elimination Chamber Main Event Match Revealed, Highlights Of Viking Raiders vs. Ryder & Hawkins

– We now know which match will close out tonight’s Elimination Chamber. The Women’s Elimination Chamber match featuring Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan for a shot at Becky Lynch at WrestleMania will close out the show per PWInsider.

– WWE posted a highlight clip from the Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins match that opened the Kickoff Show. You can see that below: