wrestling / News

WWE News: Elimination Chamber Opening Video Released, Natalya Shares Fan Mail From Teenaged Girl

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber

– WWE has released the video that introduced yesterday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. You can check out that video which features Dead Posey’s “Don’t Stop The Devil,” below:

– Natalya took to Twitter on Monday to share a piece of inspiring fan mail that she received from a teen girl. As you can see below, Natalya said that Bret Hart passed it along to her from the fan after a meeting with Bret at Big Time Wrestling’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Natalya, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading