WWE News: Elimination Chamber Opening Video Released, Natalya Shares Fan Mail From Teenaged Girl
– WWE has released the video that introduced yesterday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. You can check out that video which features Dead Posey’s “Don’t Stop The Devil,” below:
– Natalya took to Twitter on Monday to share a piece of inspiring fan mail that she received from a teen girl. As you can see below, Natalya said that Bret Hart passed it along to her from the fan after a meeting with Bret at Big Time Wrestling’s show:
Today @BretHart texted me and said “I told a young fan of yours that I met, that I’d pass along her fan mail to you.” So incredibly flattering Sarah would ask Bret to make sure I got it, and even more touching that Bret made it a priority to get to me. Thank you, Sarah🙏 pic.twitter.com/itj4Etu4ks
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) March 9, 2020
