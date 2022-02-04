wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Unveils Official Elimination Chamber Poster, Booker T Talks With Montez Ford

February 4, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has unveiled the official poster for this year’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19. You can view the poster below.

– Montez Ford recently joined Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss his future as a singles star in WWE, the Royal Rumble, and much more.

