WWE News: WWE Changing Date For Elimination Chamber PPV, Rare Royal Rumble Matches Playlist
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE has moved up the date for this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was previously set for Feb. 28, but is now scheduled for Feb. 21.
– The newest edition of WWE Playlist takes a look at rare Royal Rumble matches on various WWE television shows, including The Corporation vs. DX and others. You can watch the video below.
