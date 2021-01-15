wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Changing Date For Elimination Chamber PPV, Rare Royal Rumble Matches Playlist

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

PWInsider reports that WWE has moved up the date for this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was previously set for Feb. 28, but is now scheduled for Feb. 21.

– The newest edition of WWE Playlist takes a look at rare Royal Rumble matches on various WWE television shows, including The Corporation vs. DX and others. You can watch the video below.

