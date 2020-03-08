WWE News: Elimination Chamber Watch-Along Set For Tomorrow, Ricochet Meets Fans, New FCW Clip Featuring Sheamus

– WWE has announced that there will be an Elimination Chamber watch-along tomorrow night on social media and Youtube.

The announcement reads: “Don’t miss WWE Watch Along this Sunday as Drew Gulak, Mandy Rose and Tyson Kidd watch WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WWE Watch Along will also feature the cast of WWE’s The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.

Also joining the party will be Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities throughout Elimination Chamber as it streams live on WWE Network.

You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to Elimination Chamber, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.”

– WWE has posted photos of Ricochet hanging out with fans at an autograph signing.

– WWE has also posted a clip from the upcoming FCW documentary focusing on Sheamus.