wrestling / News

WWE News: Elite Squad Figure Reveal Set for Tomorrow, Xavier Woods Checks Out Glitch Arcade Bar, The Bump With Bret Hart & Drew McIntyre

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elite Squad Mattel Product Reveal 8-25-2022 Image Credit: WWE, Mattel

– Sam Roberts, WWE Superstar Ciampa, and WWE Superstar Riddle are set for a WWE Mattel action figure reveal tomorrow (Aug. 25) at 6:00 pm EST on Amazon Live. You can check out the announcement below.

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods checks out the coolest game at the Glitch Arcade Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and former World Champion Drew McIntyre:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Mattel, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading