WWE News: Elite Squad Figure Reveal Set for Tomorrow, Xavier Woods Checks Out Glitch Arcade Bar, The Bump With Bret Hart & Drew McIntyre
August 24, 2022
– Sam Roberts, WWE Superstar Ciampa, and WWE Superstar Riddle are set for a WWE Mattel action figure reveal tomorrow (Aug. 25) at 6:00 pm EST on Amazon Live. You can check out the announcement below.
The #WWEEliteSquad is joining forces with @Mattel to talk new collector reveals and exciting WWE action figures on Amazon Live!
Join @notsam, @CiampaWWE and @SuperKingofBros TOMORROW at 6pm ET/3pm PT for all the action.
📺: https://t.co/d1rLxSNlNU pic.twitter.com/x7juhPSrdV
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods checks out the coolest game at the Glitch Arcade Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida:
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and former World Champion Drew McIntyre: