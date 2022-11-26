wrestling / News

WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals Latest Mattel Action Figures, New ‘Box Office Bex’ Shirt for Becky Lynch

November 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Mattel Elite Squad Image Credit: Mattel, WWE

– The WWE Elite Squad’s Johnny Gargano and Sam Roberts, as well as The Boogeyman, revealed some of the latest upcoming WWE action figures this week.

– WWE Shop has released a new “Box Office Bex” shirt for the newly returned Becky Lynch:

Becky Lynch, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeffrey Harris

