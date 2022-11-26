wrestling / News
WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals Latest Mattel Action Figures, New ‘Box Office Bex’ Shirt for Becky Lynch
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
– The WWE Elite Squad’s Johnny Gargano and Sam Roberts, as well as The Boogeyman, revealed some of the latest upcoming WWE action figures this week.
The Boogeyman joins #WWEEliteSquad hosts Sam Roberts and @JohnnyGargano to reveal the newest @Mattel action figures… and to share an exciting announcement. 👀
📺: https://t.co/gVWVlJ6P1V pic.twitter.com/OIYoZyDXmO
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2022
– WWE Shop has released a new “Box Office Bex” shirt for the newly returned Becky Lynch:
She's Back! Check out this NEW "Box Office Bex" T-Shirt today! Available now at #WWEShop #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/G5ZqlJ9sIY pic.twitter.com/MQGhcwGDbr
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
- Eric Bischoff Responds To Rumors He Spent Last WWE Run In Catering
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone