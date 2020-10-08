WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals New Figures, Jerry Lawler Celebrates His 50th Wrestling Anniversary, Mike Rome Turns 39

– WWE released a new video of the WWE Elite Squad (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Sam Roberts) revealing some new WWE action figures. Today’s reveals included the Mattel Elite action figure debut of late WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. There’s also a new Elite figure for Shinsuke Nakamura featuring a title belt accessory for the new Intercontinental title belt design. Mae Young is also getting a new Elite figure. You can check out that new Elite Squad video below:

– WWE released a video on Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler commemorating his 50 years in wrestling with a special outdoor show at The Ballpark in Jackson, Tennessee. You can view that video below:

– WWE wished announcer Mike Rome a happy birthday today. Rome turns 39 years old today.