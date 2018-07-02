wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Comments on Raw Win, Natalya Shares Memory of Bret Hart For His Birthday
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Ember Moon appeared in a new video reacting to her win over Liv Morgan on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below:
EXCLUSIVE: ALMOST doesn't mean anything to #TheShenom, @WWEEmberMoon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/7t2tVPMBOP
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2018
– WWE also posted the following video of Natalya recalling a moment she shared with uncle Bret Hart at Payback 2016 in honor of Hart’s sixty-first birthday: