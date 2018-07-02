Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ember Moon Comments on Raw Win, Natalya Shares Memory of Bret Hart For His Birthday

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ember Moon WWE Raw 5718

– Ember Moon appeared in a new video reacting to her win over Liv Morgan on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below:

– WWE also posted the following video of Natalya recalling a moment she shared with uncle Bret Hart at Payback 2016 in honor of Hart’s sixty-first birthday:

