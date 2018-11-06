wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon and Dana Brooke Host Be a STAR Rally, Previews For This Week’s Total Divas
– Ember Moon and Dana Brooke hosted a Be a STAR rally in England along with Manchester United on Tuesday. You can see pics from the rally below:
Today, @WWEEmberMoon & @DanaBrookeWWE had the chance to inspire children at the @ManUtd #BeAStar Rally! Thank you to Manchester United and @WesBrown24 for everything! pic.twitter.com/hNsutqjqs8
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 6, 2018
Great job by our @SOGreatBritain #PlayUnified Young Leaders Joel & Olivia from @SouthWirral at the @WWE Be A Star Rally held today with @ManUtd & @MU_Foundation. #ChooseToInclude #UnifiedGeneration #WWEManchester #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/AE9qDMtgbp
— SOGB Laura – Partnership Manager (@Laura_SOGB) November 6, 2018
We’re having a great day at Old Trafford with @ManUtd’s @WesBrown24 @WWEEmberMoon @DanaBrookeWWE and @SOGreatBritain’s Unified Teammates Joel & Olivia who are speaking to students about bullying prevention! #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/9IoWb2kdQ4
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 6, 2018
Should FRED be the new WWE and Unified champion ??? He is helping @SOGreatBritain @WWE promote be a Star #BeAStar #SOGB #unifiedsports #SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/MRkviZ4ElZ
— SOGB TIM – Partnership Officer (@Tim_SOGB) November 6, 2018
– Here are some previews for this week’s episode of Total Divas, which airs Wednesday on E!: