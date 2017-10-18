WWE News: Ember Moon On Earning Title Shot at WarGames, 411mania Featured on Total Bellas

– Ember Moon discussed earning a title shot after this week’s NXT. You can see the video below, in which Moon says she’ll celebrate when she wins the title. Moon is set to face Peyton Royce, Kairi Sane and a competitor to be determined next week at NXT Takeover: WarGames for the vacant title:

– 411mania was briefly featured on this week’s Total Bellas. You can see a screenshot from the episode below, which shows the 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction column from March titled, “Will Cena Propose to Nikki at WrestleMania?”: