WWE News: Ember Moon Headed to Gen Con, Top 10 Factions That Went to War
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Ember Moon is getting hyped up for Gen Con, the premiere tabletop gaming convention in the US. Moon, who is an avid roleplaying and tabletop gamer, posted to Twitter noting that she’s hyped for the convention. Gen Con runs from August 1st through the 4th in Indianapolis and will feature the launch of Pathfinder Second Edition, Shadowrun: Sixth World and more.
Been ready!!!!!! https://t.co/b92ZrUN6nf
— Ember Moon 🔜 #GENCON (@WWEEmberMoon) July 25, 2019
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at factions that went to war, including the Harts vs. The Nation, the Corporation vs. The Ministry, the Shield vs. Evolution and more:
