WWE News: Ember Moon Named Head Trainer for The Dojo, The Bella Twins Take Birdie to Paw Patrol Live, Xavier Woods Shows His Personal Arcade

– WWE Superstar Ember Moon has been announced as the head trainer for the wrestling school called The Dojo. You can check out the full announcement below:

Big Changes and New Trainers

Two big announcements from XCW Wrestling and the XCW Institute!

The XCW Institue is changing to The Dojo. It’s a new era in professional wrestling, and we felt the school needed to reflect its willingness to change too. We want to bring new life and energy to the school. The next generation will not be only XCW Wrestling but the world of wrestling’s next generation.

Athena, aka Ember Moon, will take on the role of Head Trainer along with Matt Palmer. These two individuals have seen great success in wrestling. Athena, a former DFW native wrestler, worked her way up from wrestling school, indy shows, to WWE pay-per-views. She brings the experience of that journey and the knowledge of what today’s scouts are looking for in hiring talent. Matt has seen his success through his touring of country and overseas. Both of these coaches know the struggle and how to arm you with the tools needed to conquer.

We will offer clinics, extra classes, and more not offered at other schools. Picking the right school is a huge and important decision for someone wanting to break into the wrestling business. That’s why we are taking steps to provide our students with the best chance to start that career running.

We aren’t stopping there. If you are already working and feeling like you aren’t progressing or moving upward, talk to us. We have excellent rates for established wrestlers that give you a chance to get the education and tools you need to make the more significant steps for your career. Who you know is essential, and at The Dojo, we give you that and much more.

Last week we held an open tryout and we are doing it again this Saturday. Contact us if you are ready to take the next step toward your wrestling career or come out on Oct 19th for a Tryout for the next beginner class that starts Oct 22nd. Check out our Facebook Event for more information about Saturday, Oct. 19th