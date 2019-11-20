WWE News: Ember Moon Set For Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Video of Kevin Owens & Triple H From Raw Ad Break

– Ember Moon is set to be a guest on tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. Moon, who has been out of action since suffering a leg injury, retweeted the WWE on FOX announcement as you can see below:

.@WWEonFOX @wwe Leaving the cave! Holy heart failure and I have a new… you'll see tonight. You better get ready because I also have a lot to say…. mostly because I secretly love to talk! Can't wait to join the team @ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x @CMPunk and more https://t.co/vRocQBRfkq — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 19, 2019

