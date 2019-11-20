wrestling / News

WWE News: Ember Moon Set For Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Video of Kevin Owens & Triple H From Raw Ad Break

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ember Moon is set to be a guest on tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. Moon, who has been out of action since suffering a leg injury, retweeted the WWE on FOX announcement as you can see below:

– WWE posted video from a commercial break during Raw last night of Kevin Owens holding off the NXT roster and Triple H:

