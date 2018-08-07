wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Shares Throwback Comparison Pics, Bella Twins Comment on Total Bellas Renewal
August 7, 2018
– Ember Moon shared a “Transformation Tuesday” post to Twitter, looking at herself now as compared to 2012. You can see the post below:
2012 vs 2018 "Seek the Truth and let the wildfire set you free…" It's funny how details are lost over time but I will continue to evolve!
Know my past to understand how bright my future will burn!#TransformationTuesday
#SHEwolf #NightAngel #FreeTheFlame #MythRises pic.twitter.com/EX16eoXk24
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) August 7, 2018
– The Bella Twins posted a video to their YouTube channel, commenting on the renewal of Total Divas for a fourth season: