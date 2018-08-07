Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ember Moon Shares Throwback Comparison Pics, Bella Twins Comment on Total Bellas Renewal

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Ember Moon shared a “Transformation Tuesday” post to Twitter, looking at herself now as compared to 2012. You can see the post below:

– The Bella Twins posted a video to their YouTube channel, commenting on the renewal of Total Divas for a fourth season:

