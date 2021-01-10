wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Teases Joining Dusty Tag Team Classic, Kevin Nash Shuts Down Talk of A Dream Match, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Ember Moon teased possibly joining the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic.
She wrote: “To be ( in the Women’s dusty tag team classic ) or not to be ? That is the question?”
"To be ( in the Women's dusty tag team classic ) or not to be ? That is the question? " pic.twitter.com/osvSyTBLj3
— Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) January 9, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– WWE’s India account teased a dream match between AJ Styles and Olmos vs. Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, but Nash shut that down quickly.
Yeah keep dreaming
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 8, 2021
