WWE News: Ember Moon Teases Joining Dusty Tag Team Classic, Kevin Nash Shuts Down Talk of A Dream Match, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

January 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ember Moon NXT Takeover 31, WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Ember Moon teased possibly joining the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic.

She wrote: “To be ( in the Women’s dusty tag team classic ) or not to be ? That is the question?

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE’s India account teased a dream match between AJ Styles and Olmos vs. Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, but Nash shut that down quickly.

