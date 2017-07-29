wrestling / News
WWE News: Emma Jokes About Dating Jason Jordan, John Cena Talk Gym Don’ts
July 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Emma posted the following on Twitter, playing off of Monday’s Raw where she asked Kurt Angle what it would take to get noticed and threatened to date his newly found son, Jason Jordan…
#GiveEmmaAChance 😂😂😂 #WWE pic.twitter.com/4mI1j5Tyh4
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 29, 2017
– Here is John Cena’s latest Gyn Don’t’s video, discussing people who don’t put their weights back once they are done and those who sit on the squat rack, rather than actually doing squats…