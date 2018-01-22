 

WWE News: The Empire State Building to Honor WWE Raw Tonight, Miz Responds to Roman Reigns, New WWE Raw Facts Video

January 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw 25

– According to PWinsider.com, the Empire State Building will honor WWE and the 25th Anniversary of Raw tonight. The Building will be lit in all red tonight, in tribute to WWE’s milestone.

– The Miz responded to Roman Reigns recently saying that he’s the best in-ring performer in the world today….

– WWE posted this Raw 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights:

