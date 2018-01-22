WWE News: The Empire State Building to Honor WWE Raw Tonight, Miz Responds to Roman Reigns, New WWE Raw Facts Video

– According to PWinsider.com, the Empire State Building will honor WWE and the 25th Anniversary of Raw tonight. The Building will be lit in all red tonight, in tribute to WWE’s milestone.

Honored that one of the most iconic buildings in the world, the @EmpireStateBldg, will be lit up in #Raw RED tonight. Thank you to our friend Abel for officially flipping the switch! @MakeAWish #raw25 pic.twitter.com/wMulTYskx1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 22, 2018

– The Miz responded to Roman Reigns recently saying that he’s the best in-ring performer in the world today….

– WWE posted this Raw 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights: