WWE News: The Empire State Building to Honor WWE Raw Tonight, Miz Responds to Roman Reigns, New WWE Raw Facts Video
– According to PWinsider.com, the Empire State Building will honor WWE and the 25th Anniversary of Raw tonight. The Building will be lit in all red tonight, in tribute to WWE’s milestone.
.@StephMcMahon, @TripleH, @DanaWarriorWWE, David Williams, President and CEO of @MakeAWish and Abel light the @EmpireStateBldg red for #Raw25! #Raw pic.twitter.com/PjBJg9xBlR
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2018
Honored that one of the most iconic buildings in the world, the @EmpireStateBldg, will be lit up in #Raw RED tonight. Thank you to our friend Abel for officially flipping the switch! @MakeAWish #raw25 pic.twitter.com/wMulTYskx1
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 22, 2018
Our friend Abel helped us start the celebration right…tonight the @EmpireStateBldg will be red for #Raw25! #TopOfTheWorld @StephMcMahon @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/4jb9LKRrh3
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 22, 2018
– The Miz responded to Roman Reigns recently saying that he’s the best in-ring performer in the world today….
Fiction vs Reality #Raw25 pic.twitter.com/TrTUO3JFYt
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 21, 2018
– WWE posted this Raw 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights:
In this case, 13 is a LUCKY NUMBER as the #WWETitle has changed hands thirteen times on #RAW! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/zsuLBI3Te5
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2018