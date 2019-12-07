wrestling / News
WWE News: Enes Kanter Wants to Join WWE ‘Full-Time’ Once He’s Done With NBA, More Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights
– TMZ Sports recently caught up with NBA player and former WWE 24/7 champion Enes Kanter and spoke to him about possibly joining WWE full-time after he’s finished with his basketball career. You can check out that clip below.
According to Enes Kanter, he would “for sure” join the WWE after he’s done with his NBA career, and he added he would do it “full-time.” He continued, “I’m ready, I’m actually already talking to some people. Oh yeah. I’m really good friends Paul Heyman, and I got to actually meet with Triple H.”
Kanter said he wants to finish his basketball career first, mentioning 6-7 more years, before he joins WWE. He did appear on WWE last month and even briefly won the 24/7 title.
– Here are some additional highlight videos for last night’s Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live:
