WWE News: English Version of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Autobiography Being Released Tomorrow, Mae Young Classic Taping This Week, NXT Preview

– The English language translation of Shinsuke Nakamura’s autobiography “King of Strong Style: 1980-2014” will be released on tomorrow.

– WWE will begin taping the second annual Mae Young Classic tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

– Here is an early preview for Wednesday’s NXT…

* Aleister Black looks for revenge against Johnny Gargano

* Ricochet and Nikki Cross in action

* Keith Lee debuts