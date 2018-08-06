wrestling / News
WWE News: English Version of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Autobiography Being Released Tomorrow, Mae Young Classic Taping This Week, NXT Preview
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– The English language translation of Shinsuke Nakamura’s autobiography “King of Strong Style: 1980-2014” will be released on tomorrow.
– WWE will begin taping the second annual Mae Young Classic tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
– Here is an early preview for Wednesday’s NXT…
* Aleister Black looks for revenge against Johnny Gargano
* Ricochet and Nikki Cross in action
* Keith Lee debuts