WWE News: Entrance Themes Released For Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, & Mustafa Ali, Asuka Cooks Sausages & Eats Hot Dogs

– WWE has added entrance themes for Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., and Mustafi Ali on its YouTube channel. You can watch the videos below.

– In her newest YouTube video, Asuka cooks sausages and eats hot dogs. Here’s the description for the video:

The food this time was also very delicious!

I use a hot sandwich maker a lot.

This time I will make a hot dog with a hot sandwich maker.

I made the sauce before making the hot dog.

One type is a sauce that mixes ketchup and curry powder.

This sauce seems to be popular in Germany.

The other type is a sauce that mixes ketchup and mayonnaise.

And I checked the roasting and taste of sausage only with ketchup.

It was very delicious today as well.