WWE News: Entrance Themes Released For Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, & Mustafa Ali, Asuka Cooks Sausages & Eats Hot Dogs
July 13, 2021
– WWE has added entrance themes for Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., and Mustafi Ali on its YouTube channel. You can watch the videos below.
– In her newest YouTube video, Asuka cooks sausages and eats hot dogs. Here’s the description for the video:
The food this time was also very delicious!
I use a hot sandwich maker a lot.
This time I will make a hot dog with a hot sandwich maker.
I made the sauce before making the hot dog.
One type is a sauce that mixes ketchup and curry powder.
This sauce seems to be popular in Germany.
The other type is a sauce that mixes ketchup and mayonnaise.
And I checked the roasting and taste of sausage only with ketchup.
It was very delicious today as well.